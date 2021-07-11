World
Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths
- The federal statistics agency has kept a separate death toll
11 Jul 2021
MOSCOW: Russia reported 25,033 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 5,410 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,783,333.
The government coronavirus task force said 749 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 143,002.
Post-Covid: Delta puts brakes on return to normality
The federal statistics agency has kept a separate death toll. It said on Friday it had recorded around 290,000 deaths related to COVID-19 between April 2020 and May this year.
