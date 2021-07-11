ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,555
3524hr
Pakistan Cases
971,304
1,82824hr
3.8% positivity
Sindh
345,269
Punjab
347,793
Balochistan
27,863
Islamabad
83,513
KPK
139,162
6.1-magnitude quake strikes eastern Indonesia

AFP 11 Jul 2021

JAKARTA: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia’s Sulawesi island Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage. The strong quake hit 258 kilometres (160 miles) northeast of the city of Manado in North Sulawesi at a depth of 68 kilometres.

Indonesia experiences frequent quakes due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. In January, more than 100 people were killed and thousands left homeless by a 6.2-magnitude quake that struck Sulawesi, reducing buildings to a tangled mass of twisted metal and chunks of concrete in the seaside city of Mamuju.

A powerful quake shook the island of Lombok in 2018 and several more tremors followed over the next couple of weeks, killing more than 550 people on the holiday island and neighbouring Sumbawa.

Later that year, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

