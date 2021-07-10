Pakistan
Pakistan to celebrate Eid Al-Adha on July 21
- Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announces Zil Hajj moon not sighted
10 Jul 2021
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Saturday that the Zil Hajj moon was not sighted and hence, Eid Al-Adha will be celebrated in Pakistan on July 21.
The committee met for the sighting of the crescent of Zil Hajj in Karachi. Meanwhile, the provincial and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees met simultaneously at their respective headquarters.
Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, the Chairperson of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, in a statement said no testimonies of the moon sighting were received, so it was decided that the first of Zil Hajj will be observed on Monday, July 12, and Eid ul Adha will be observed on Wednesday, July 21.
In Saudi Arabia, Eid al-Azha will be celebrated on July 20.
