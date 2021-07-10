NEDB established: Govt takes firm step towards export boost

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Commerce has notified the National Export Development Board (NEDB), which would provide strategic guidance to increase export competitiveness by continuously improving the enabling environment for exports and increasing firms’ exports capabilities.

The ministry issued a notification, which stated that with the approval of the federal government, the NEDB and its Terms of Reference (ToRs) are notified. The composition of the board is, Prime Minister of Pakistan (chairman), while other members include Advisor to PM/Minister for Commerce and Investment, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Minister for Industries and Production, Minister for Finance and Revenue, Minister for Energy/Power Division, Minister for National Food Security and Research, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Secretary Commerce (Member/Secretary), Secretary Finance, Chairman Board of Investment, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Ex-Officio Member), Chairman Pakistan Business Council (Ex-Officio Member), and President Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Ex-Officio member).

Additional public sector representatives/members to be invited in the NEDB on agenda basis; Following private sector representatives/members are required to be invited by special invitation to represent their respective sectors on agenda basis. These members include Minister for Foreign Affairs, Minister for Economic Affairs/Secretary, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum/Secretary Petroleum Division, Minister for Maritime Affairs/Secretary Ministry of Maritime Affairs and chief ministers of respective provincial government/respective chief secretaries.

Private sector representatives/members to be invited in the NEDB on agenda basis: following private sector representatives/members are required to be invited by special invitation to represent their respective sectors on agenda basis: Bashir Ali Mohammad M/s Gul Ahmed Karachi, Ahsan Bashir M/s Suraj Cotton Mills, Lahore, ljaz Khokhar M/s Ashraf Industries, Sialkot, Khurram Mukhtar M/s Sadaqat Textiles, Faisalabad, Shahzad Asghar M/s Style Textile, Lahore (textile and apparel), S Anjum Zafar M/s Eastern Group, Lahore and Irfan Iqbal M/s Nova Leathers (leather), Khalid Mahmood M/s Getz Pharma Karachi (pharmaceutical), Almas Hyder M/s Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd Lahore, Faisal Afridi M/s Haier Group, Lahore (engineering goods), chairman Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), Lahore (rice), Waheed Ahmed M/s Iftikhar Ahmed & Co Karachi (fruits and vegetables), Mahmood Nawaz Shah M/s Sindh Mango Growers & Exporters Hyderabad (agriculture), Shakir Iqbal M/s Hilbro International, Sialkot (surgical instruments), chairman Pakistan Software Houses Association, Karachi, Ammara Masood M/s NDC TECH, Karachi (Information Technology), and Muneeb Maayr M/s Bykea, Karachi (e-Commerce).

More sectors and their representatives will be added by the Ministry of Commerce in due course of time.

The NEDB may co-opt local and overseas Pakistani experts, women and young entrepreneurs on any specific sector-wise issues.

According to the ToRs of the Board, (i) to provide strategic guidance to increase Pakistan exports competitiveness in continuously improving the enabling environment for exports and increasing firms’ exports capabilities; (ii) to provide oversee the alignment, progress and implementation of Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) and various sector-specific policy initiatives; (iii) to serve as monitoring and evaluation platform for the government’s various export enhancement policies/initiates; and (iv) to provide guidance and support to the relevant institutions mandated with the role to promote export-oriented foreign and local investment in the country.

Meeting of the NEDB will be held at least bimonthly and the Ministry of Commerce will serve as Secretariat of the NEDB.

