Pakistan for top spot in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

LAHORE: Despite facing nine wickets defeat in the first ODI against host England, Pakistan men's cricket team is looking for better spot in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

The second ODI between England and Pakistan will be played on 10th July at Lord's while third and final ODI of the series will be played on 13th July at Edgbaston.

The three-match series is a part of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League where England is leading with 65 points from 12 matches. England have won six matches and lost five while one match was abandoned due to rain.

Bangladesh is on second position with five wins and four losses from nine matches and has 50 points. Pakistan, who has won four matches (two each against Zimbabwe and South Africa) and lost two from six matches are on third position with 40 points.

In the forthcoming three-match series, the winning team will earn 10 points for each win. If Pakistan wins remaining two matches they will gain 20 points and will rise to the position with 60 points at the end of the series. If England wins any of three-match series, they will further consolidate their position at the top spot.

It may be noted that since their inaugural ODI series in England in 1974, Pakistan have lost nine out of the 11 series with their only series win coming in the 1974 series. England on the other hand has won nine series, one series ended in a draw.

Babar, who is the number one ranked batsman in the ICC ODI rankings, will be eager to maintain his top position. Babar is third on the run scorers list in the ICC Super League matches.

Moreover, Haris Sohail has been ruled out from the tour of England due to a hamstring injury. The MRI conducted the other day revealed a grade three tear injury, which he had picked up during a training session in Derby. The PCB medical panel has advised the left-handed middle-order batsman to undergo a four-week rehabilitation programme before a reassessment is carried out. Haris, who was selected for the ODIs only, will return to Pakistan to undergo the rehabilitation programme at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

Haris Sohail said: "I was keenly looking forward to the ODIs as part of my objective to contribute in the side's success and also cement my position in the side. In this background, I am disappointed that my tour has been cut-short, but I will return to Lahore and undergo a rehabilitation programme so that I can fully recover for the 2021-22 season."

