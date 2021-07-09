Markets
Australia shares likely to open lower as virus cases weigh
- New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% in early trade
09 Jul 2021
Australian shares are set to open lower, tracking a weaker Wall Street and after its most populous state of New South Wales reported its biggest daily rise in locally acquired coronavirus cases, fuelling fears of an extension to restrictions.
The local share price index futures fell 0.7%, a 134.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Thursday.
