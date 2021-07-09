ANL 32.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
ASC 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
ASL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
BOP 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
FCCL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FFL 19.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.67%)
FNEL 9.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.01%)
GGL 49.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.23%)
HUMNL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
JSCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.44%)
KAPCO 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-10.13%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
MDTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
MLCF 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.97%)
NETSOL 173.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.44%)
PACE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.79%)
PAEL 35.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PIBTL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.58%)
SNGP 49.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.37%)
TELE 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
TRG 174.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
UNITY 43.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 5,220 Decreased By ▼ -10.03 (-0.19%)
BR30 27,209 Decreased By ▼ -93.89 (-0.34%)
KSE100 47,811 Decreased By ▼ -241.73 (-0.5%)
KSE30 19,226 Decreased By ▼ -140.39 (-0.72%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Australia shares likely to open lower as virus cases weigh

  • New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% in early trade
Reuters 09 Jul 2021

Australian shares are set to open lower, tracking a weaker Wall Street and after its most populous state of New South Wales reported its biggest daily rise in locally acquired coronavirus cases, fuelling fears of an extension to restrictions.

Australia shares likely to open higher tracking robust Wall Street

The local share price index futures fell 0.7%, a 134.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% in early trade.

