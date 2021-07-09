ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
Consultancy services for K-IV project: Rs1.14bn contract awarded to JV

Recorder Report 09 Jul 2021

LAHORE: In order to construct Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) in the shortest possible time, the Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) on Thursday awarded the contract worth Rs 1.14 billion for unified consultancy services for the project to a Joint Venture (JV) through an international competitive bidding.

The JV comprises of an Austrian and two Pakistani firms and the unified consultancy services agreement consists of design review, detailed engineering design for conveyance system, allied electro-mechanical works, power, coordination for distribution system, preparation of bidding documents and the PC-I.

The signing ceremony for award of consultancy services between Wapda and the JV for K-IV project held at the Wapda House. The agreement was signed by K-IV project management and representative of the JV.

The ceremony was attended by Austrian Ambassador Nicolaus Keller, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Chairman Wapda Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (retd), Joint Secretary Water Resources Syed Mehar Ali Shah, Member (Power) Wapda Jamil Akhter, General Manager Hydro Planning Wapda Muhammad Abid Sheikh, General Manager (Central Contract Cell) Wapda Muhmmad Tariq and other officers concerned.

Dilating upon significance of the project, the state minister for information and broadcasting said that K-IV is a flagship project of Prime Minister Imran Khan's package for Karachi. The project will go a long way in meeting water requirements of the cosmopolitan of Karachi.

Appreciating Wapda for streamlining the project, the Minister said that he is confident that Wapda will be able to complete this project of paramount importance in accordance with the timelines.

Speaking on the occasion, the Wapda chairman said that Wapda is implementing K-IV as a priority project with a view to fulfilling the responsibility entrusted upon it by the Prime Minister and the federal government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

