K-Electric advises caution ahead of monsoon season

KARACHI: Ahead of the monsoon season, K-Electric reiterated the importance of safety during and beyond the expected rains. The power utility urged its valued customers to adopt necessary precautionary measures to avoid any safety hazards.

Karachi was among the most affected cities of Pakistan in the 2020 monsoon season, with many areas immobilized due to urban flooding and water-logging. Cognizant of the safety hazards that can be created by inclement weather, KE advised citizens to maintain a safe distance from the power infrastructure including poles, stay wires which are used to support the pole, transformers, and also substations.

KE has been working actively to mitigate the risks posed by inclement weather. At the same time, the utility encouraged consumers to identify safety hazards for immediate redressal by KE’s teams, especially in cases and areas where kundas were being used to illegally acquire electricity.

Consumers are advised to avoid standing under transformers or billboards during heavy rainfall and windy circumstances. As the monsoon season will also overlap with Eid-ul-Azha, consumers are advised not to use electricity infrastructure such as poles and stay wires to tie their sacrificial animals. But the message of safety extends beyond the infrastructure and the streets. —PR

