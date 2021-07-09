Monsoon rain may begin from tomorrow

KARACHI: The Met Office on Thursday forecast a strong monsoon system entering the country to unleash rain-thunderstorm from next Saturday. It said that the strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate northeastern from weekend that is expected to bring countrywide rains with a few heavy falls.

The prevailing hot and humid weather conditions are likely to subside from the fresh rains. "All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert during the forecast period," the Met advised. The weather system is likely to trigger rain-wind-thundershower (with few heavy falls at time) in Kashmir and Islamabad from Saturday evening to Wednesday.

Besides, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar and Layyah may recieve the downpour over next week.

Rain-wind-thundershowers (with few heavy falls at time) is expected in Dir, Swat, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Waziristan, Kurrum, Bannu, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Karak and Dera Ismail Khan, Gilgit-Baltistan (Ghizer, Astore, Diamer, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza Nagar, Ghanche and Kharmang) from Sunday (evening/night) to Wednesday.

Isolated rain/wind-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan, Sibbi, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Sukkar, Jaccobabad, Tharparker, Sanghar and Mirpurkhas from Monday (evening/night) to Wednesday.

Heavy rains may generate flash flooding and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa from Monday to Wednesday.

