Jul 09, 2021
THE RUPEE: Loss vs USD continues

BR Research 09 Jul 2021

KARACHI: On Thursday, PKR continued its fall against USD in both interbank and open markets going below 160 in open market. It also went down against other major currencies in open market. In global currency markets, USD traded near three-month high at the time of writing of this report as minutes of Federal Reserve June policy meeting reaffirmed that Federal Reserve will move towards tapering its asset purchases.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 60 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 159.40 and 159.50 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 70 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday's rates closing at 159.70 and 160.20 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 186 and 187.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 20 paisas for buying and 25 paisas for selling closing at 43.15 and 43.40 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 20 paisas for buying and 25 paisas for selling as well closing at 42.15 and 42.40 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 159.70
Open Offer     Rs 160.20
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Thursday.

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 159.40
Offer Rate     Rs 159.50
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee maintained its declining trend for the fourth consecutive day against the greenback in the local currency market on Thursday.

According to the local currency dealers, the greenback opened on a positive note and kept on rising following buyers' interest in the market for another day. As a result, the greenback ended further higher for buying and selling at Rs 159.50 and Rs 160.80 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 159.00 and Rs 160.20 respectively, they added.

Besides, the rupee failed to sustain as it declined its worth versus the pound sterling. As a result, the pound's buying and selling rates rose from Wednesday's closing of Rs 218.10 and Rs 219.80 to Rs 218.50 and Rs 220.00 respectively, they said.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

The dollar opened at Rs159.80(buying) and Rs 159.90(selling) against last rate of Rs159.80(buying) and Rs 159.90(selling).

It closed at Rs159.80(buying) and Rs 159.90(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs106,000 (selling) and Rs106.100 (selling).

