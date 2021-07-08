PIA starts Faisalabad-Skardu flights

KARACHI: PIA has started flights from Faisalabad to Skardu. The first flight took off from Faisalabad on Wednesday. A simple cake cutting ceremony was held at Faisalabad Airport. The passengers were seen off by PIA officials.

PIA is now operating flights for Skardu from Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot, Islamabad and Faisalabad.

PIA is offering flights to Skardu not only to promote domestic tourism in the country but also to provide convenient air transport and cargo facility connecting cities in Pakistan.

PIA flights to Skardu from Faisalabad fulfills the long standing demand of the business community and residents of Faisalabad.

The demand for air travel to Northern areas is gradually increasing and PIA flights have been a huge success, more flights will be initiated subject to demand, said PIA spokesman.

