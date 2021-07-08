ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
ASC 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
FCCL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
FFBL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
FFL 19.48 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.98%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.16%)
GGL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 161.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
PACE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PAEL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
PRL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.32%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.23%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.48%)
UNITY 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,122 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (0.09%)
BR30 26,522 Increased By ▲ 141.88 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,248 Decreased By ▼ -98.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.79 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Qatar bourse gains as major Gulf markets ease

Reuters 08 Jul 2021

DUBAI: Most major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session, after Saudi Arabia amended import rules from the Gulf in a challenge to the United Arab Emirates, although Qatar bucked the trend. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 0.1%, hit by a 0.9% fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 0.7% drop in top lender Saudi National Bank.

The kingdom has amended its rules on imports from other Gulf Cooperation Council countries to exclude goods made in free zones or using Israeli input from preferential tariff concessions, in a bid to challenge the United Arab Emirates’ status as the region’s trade and business hub.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia clashed this month over how OPEC+ producers unwind oil output cuts. Discussions were abandoned after a third day of talks on Monday failed to resolve differences.

The Qatari benchmark, however, gained 0.8%, ending two days of losses, with petrochemical firm Industries Qatar rising 1.6%.

Dubai’s main share index reversed early losses to finish flat, as declines in property shares were offset by gains in banking stocks.

Emaar Properties, Dubai’s largest listed developer, retreated 2.2%, while its unit Emaar Malls dropped 2%.

Emaar Properties expects to buy out minority shareholders of Emaar Malls and delist the business by year-end.

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.2%, with the country’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank and telecoms firm Etisalat losing 0.5% each.

But International Holding (IHC) ended 0.2% higher, gaining for an eighth consecutive session.

The winning streak started with the listing of its unit Alpha Dhabi last week, sparking a share price rise that made IHC Abu Dhabi’s most valuable listed company. Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rebounded 1.2%, as most of the stocks on the index were in positive territory including Commercial International Bank.

OPEC+ Gulf markets Al Rajhi Bank Saudi National Bank (SNB)

Qatar bourse gains as major Gulf markets ease

Azhar says power sector is on the upbeat

Dilip Kumar passes away

IMF chief urges G20 to prevent ‘devastating’ blow to poorest

Covid-19 handling: Pakistan ranked among best-performing states

FSR for CY20: Residual risks to financial stability expected to subside: SBP

PSM revival plan: PC BoD all set to give approval

Economy on the right track: Fawad

Afghan govt team meets Taliban in Tehran

‘FBR must introduce law to jail errant taxmen’

CCoE meeting today

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.