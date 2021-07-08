CPEC a top priority: Asim Bajwa

ANL
32.70
Increased By
▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
ASC
18.19
Decreased By
▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
ASL
24.12
Increased By
▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
BOP
8.30
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO
10.89
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
FCCL
22.91
Increased By
▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
FFBL
27.66
Decreased By
▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
FFL
19.48
Increased By
▲ 1.10 (5.98%)
FNEL
8.86
Decreased By
▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL
24.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.53 (-2.16%)
GGL
48.20
Decreased By
▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL
7.87
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL
21.85
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KAPCO
44.99
Decreased By
▼ -0.71 (-1.55%)
KEL
3.95
Decreased By
▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL
3.83
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF
45.20
Decreased By
▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL
161.05
Decreased By
▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
PACE
7.13
Decreased By
▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PAEL
34.70
Decreased By
▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PIBTL
11.50
Increased By
▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER
9.39
Decreased By
▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
PRL
23.68
Increased By
▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC
11.54
Decreased By
▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
SILK
1.92
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP
48.60
Increased By
▲ 1.10 (2.32%)
TELE
15.02
Increased By
▲ 0.47 (3.23%)
TRG
165.50
Increased By
▲ 4.00 (2.48%)
UNITY
43.15
Decreased By
▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
WTL
3.92
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
