CPEC a top priority: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt General Asim Saleem Bajwa (retd) on Wednesday said that the economic corridor is a top priority and work on phase-II of the project is underway.

CPEC Authority Chairman reiterated that pace of work on the corridor had not slowed down neither the trust of Chinese investors had diminished. Asim Bajwa further said he was personally monitoring every project and he was also keeping an eye on operational issues.