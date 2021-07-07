China shares rise as Beijing steps up law enforcement on securities market

SHANGHAI: China shares rose on Wednesday, with the new-energy vehicle sector leading gains, as the government stepped up supervision of Chinese firms listed offshore and announced new measures to protect the rights of investors.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.44% at 3,545.65 points while the blue-chip CSI300 index added 0.88%.

** Leading the gains, the sub-index tracking new-energy vehicle makers and suppliers jumped 5%, the rare earth sub-index surged 4.75% and the healthcare sub-index rose 2.68%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 1.33%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 3.25% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 1.96%?.

** China will upgrade law enforcement on illegal activities in the securities market such as financial fraud, insider trading and market manipulation, its cabinet said on Tuesday.

** The country will also step up supervision of Chinese firms listed offshore, days after Beijing launched a cybersecurity investigation into ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc on the heels of its US stock market listing.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.39% to 10,126.62, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.74% at 27,865.25.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares dipped 2.1%, while the IT sector fell 1.6%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.35% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.91%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.4707 per US dollar, 0.12% firmer than the previous close of 6.4788.