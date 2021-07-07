ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.49%)
ASC 18.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.88%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
FCCL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
FFBL 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
FFL 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.47%)
FNEL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
GGGL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.83%)
GGL 48.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
JSCL 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 45.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MDTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
MLCF 45.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.85%)
NETSOL 161.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
PAEL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
PIBTL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.25%)
POWER 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.06%)
PTC 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
SNGP 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.16%)
TELE 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.96%)
TRG 162.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.31%)
UNITY 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
WTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,114 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,365 Decreased By ▼ -15.58 (-0.06%)
KSE100 47,212 Decreased By ▼ -134.63 (-0.28%)
KSE30 18,981 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
China shares rise as Beijing steps up law enforcement on securities market

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.44% at 3,545.65 points while the blue-chip CSI300 index added 0.88%
Reuters 07 Jul 2021

SHANGHAI: China shares rose on Wednesday, with the new-energy vehicle sector leading gains, as the government stepped up supervision of Chinese firms listed offshore and announced new measures to protect the rights of investors.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.44% at 3,545.65 points while the blue-chip CSI300 index added 0.88%.

** Leading the gains, the sub-index tracking new-energy vehicle makers and suppliers jumped 5%, the rare earth sub-index surged 4.75% and the healthcare sub-index rose 2.68%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 1.33%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 3.25% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 1.96%?.

** China will upgrade law enforcement on illegal activities in the securities market such as financial fraud, insider trading and market manipulation, its cabinet said on Tuesday.

** The country will also step up supervision of Chinese firms listed offshore, days after Beijing launched a cybersecurity investigation into ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc on the heels of its US stock market listing.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.39% to 10,126.62, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.74% at 27,865.25.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares dipped 2.1%, while the IT sector fell 1.6%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.35% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.91%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.4707 per US dollar, 0.12% firmer than the previous close of 6.4788.

