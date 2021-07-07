ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
ASC 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
FCCL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.62%)
FFBL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
FFL 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.63%)
FNEL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
GGGL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
GGL 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
JSCL 21.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 45.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.9%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MDTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
MLCF 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
NETSOL 162.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.8%)
PACE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PAEL 35.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.75%)
PIBTL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.78%)
POWER 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.36%)
PTC 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.26%)
TELE 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 162.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.5%)
UNITY 43.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 5,121 Increased By ▲ 4.02 (0.08%)
BR30 26,426 Increased By ▲ 45.62 (0.17%)
KSE100 47,237 Decreased By ▼ -108.87 (-0.23%)
KSE30 18,991 Decreased By ▼ -14.03 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may test support at $72.70

  • On the daily chart, oil broke a support at $74.42
Reuters 07 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support at $72.70 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling towards $71.28-$71.96 range.

The deep fall on Tuesday suggests a reversal of the uptrend from $61.56.

The fall may last two or three days. Oil seems to have completed a weak pullback towards a short rising trendline. The drop has resumed.

A break above $73.57, which looks unlikely, may lead to a gain into $74.14-$74.99 range.

On the daily chart, oil broke a support at $74.42.

The break opened the way towards $70.37, which is pointed by a rising channel as well.

The current drop could be driven by a wave 4, which may end around $70.37, to be reversed by an upward wave 5.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Corn soyabean Oil Palm oil us

US oil may test support at $72.70

Pakistan tops up March bonds to the tune of $1bn

PM heaps praise on Xi, Communist Party of China

SNGPL says can meet only 50pc RLNG demand

Power sector ‘racket’ unearthed by World Bank

Oil drops sharply from multi-year highs

Sales tax on motor spirit reduced

Covid-19 impact: FIs required to implement IFRS 9 from Jan 1, 2022

G-MSS for housing finance: FIs to face penalty for missing targets

Russia steps in to help secure Tajik-Afghan border

Investors, importers: FBR increases validity period of advance ruling

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters