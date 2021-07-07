ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.49%)
ASC 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
FCCL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
FFBL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
FFL 18.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.41%)
FNEL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
GGGL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
GGL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
JSCL 21.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.98%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MDTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.66%)
NETSOL 162.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.38%)
PACE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
PAEL 35.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PIBTL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.16%)
POWER 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.06%)
PTC 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
SNGP 48.03 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.12%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
TRG 162.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.31%)
UNITY 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
WTL 3.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,117 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0%)
BR30 26,376 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-0.02%)
KSE100 47,216 Decreased By ▼ -130.49 (-0.28%)
KSE30 18,979 Decreased By ▼ -25.94 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks down on open

  • The Hang Seng Index fell 1.04 percent, or 291.37 points, to 27,782.49
AFP 07 Jul 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares fell at the start of trade on Wednesday morning, as investors eyed a growing crackdown on tech firms by Beijing and the end of a winning streak on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.04 percent, or 291.37 points, to 27,782.49.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down 14.53 points to 3517.1, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.42 percent, or 10.12 points, to 2397.22.

Hong Kong shares Hang Seng Index Shanghai Composite Index China's second exchange rose

Hong Kong stocks down on open

Pakistan tops up March bonds to the tune of $1bn

PM heaps praise on Xi, Communist Party of China

SNGPL says can meet only 50pc RLNG demand

Power sector ‘racket’ unearthed by World Bank

Oil drops sharply from multi-year highs

Sales tax on motor spirit reduced

Covid-19 impact: FIs required to implement IFRS 9 from Jan 1, 2022

G-MSS for housing finance: FIs to face penalty for missing targets

Russia steps in to help secure Tajik-Afghan border

Investors, importers: FBR increases validity period of advance ruling

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters