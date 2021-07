Torkham border sealed

PESHAWAR: The authorities on Tuesday imposed restrictions on crossing pedestrians from both sides of Pak-Afghan sharing border, Torkham while transporting of export and import will continue at the border.

The border security official in Torkham said that in the light of notification issued by the Interior Ministry after a meeting of the National Command Operation Center (NCOC), the Torkham border has been sealed for all kinds of pedestrian entry till the next order.

