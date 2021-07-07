PPDWP approves 10 uplift schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PPDWP) has approved ten development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 45,555.172 million.

The first meeting of the of (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal on Tuesday. The approved development schemes included Choubara Branch Canal Construction Project Greater Thal Canal at the cost of Rs. 19,294.272 million. Command Area Development (CAD) Component of Greater Thal Canal (GTC) Project at the cost of Rs. 19,783.564 million was also approved.

Provision of Cricket High Performance Center at Divisional Headquarters at Faisalabad at the cost of Rs. 750.000 million and Cricket High Performance Center at Divisional Headquarters at Sialkot at the cost of Rs. 750.000 million was approved.

The construction of metalled road and Pile Foundation Bridge on Sanghar Nallah for Tehsil Complex, Shah Suleman Stadium, Mini Zoo and Tevta Centre Etc Tehsil Taunsa Sharif, D.G. Khan at the cost of Rs. 604.467 million was also approved. Widening and rehabilitation of metalled road from Khumbi to Mari District Rajanpur at the cost of Rs. 441.474 million, dualization of Lodhran Kehror Pacca, Mailsi, Vehari road District Lodhran at the cost of Rs. 2,025.649 million, reconstruction of Rawat Harraka Dhudial Road Rawat to Jorrian District Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs. 1,274.277 million, construction of Kahuti to Kulliary Road, Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs. 526.984 million, construction of road from Seela Sayydan-Kotli Road via Bheer Gala, and establishment of project management unit for the project “Lai Nullah Expressway Project and Urban Regeneration along Lai Nullah” at the cost of Rs. 104.485 million were also approved in the meeting.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.

