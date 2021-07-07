ANL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.27%)
ASC 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.95%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
BYCO 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
FCCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 28.23 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.33%)
FFL 18.38 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.42%)
FNEL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGGL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.92%)
GGL 48.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.61%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
MDTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.25%)
MLCF 45.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-4.47%)
PACE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.95%)
PAEL 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.16%)
PTC 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.67%)
SNGP 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.62%)
TELE 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.28%)
UNITY 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.52%)
BR100 5,117 Decreased By ▼ -26.78 (-0.52%)
BR30 26,381 Decreased By ▼ -403.32 (-1.51%)
KSE100 47,346 Decreased By ▼ -28.97 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,005 Increased By ▲ 9.86 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tuesday’s early trade: Dow, S&P and Nasdaq dip

• Crackdown hits Didi, Alibaba, Baidu NEW YORK: The blue-chip Dow slipped 1% on Tuesday, as investors dumped...
Reuters 07 Jul 2021

• Crackdown hits Didi, Alibaba, Baidu

NEW YORK: The blue-chip Dow slipped 1% on Tuesday, as investors dumped economy-linked value stocks and moved into growth-focused sectors, while a regulatory crackdown by Beijing hammered shares of several US-listed Chinese firms. The tech-heavy Nasdaq and the benchmark S&P 500 also turned negative, easing from their intraday record highs on support from mega-cap technology companies such as Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc.

Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were trading lower, with energy, financials, industrials and materials facing the brunt of selling. Technology and consumer discretionary gained. Rate-sensitive banks fell 2.9% as the 10-year US Treasury yield hit its lowest level since Feb. 24.

Data, meanwhile, showed US services industry activity grew at a moderate pace in June, likely restrained by labour and raw material shortages. Investors waited for clues from the US Federal Reserve’s policy minutes on when quantitative easing might be tapered. It will be released on Wednesday. “What you’re seeing is interest in the technology space which is maybe a reflection of the US economy still growing but not as fast as it was, and some concerns about the Fed, possibly tapering down the road,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut.

The S&P 500 growth index also hit a record high on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 value index fell 1.5%. The CBOE Volatility index rose 2.3 points, its highest in two weeks.

Didi Global Inc shares slumped 20.4% after Chinese regulators ordered over the weekend the company’s app be taken down days after its $4.4 billion listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

Other US-listed Chinese e-commerce firms, including Alibaba Group, Baidu Inc and JD.com, fell between 3.5% and 4.6% with the Chinese crackdown also weighing on global markets.

At 12:31 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 383.54 points, or 1.10%, at 34,402.81, the S&P 500 was down 35.69 points, or 0.82%, at 4,316.65, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 87.80 points, or 0.60%, at 14,551.52.

NASDAQ Apple Inc S&P Dow Jones

Tuesday’s early trade: Dow, S&P and Nasdaq dip

PM heaps praise on Xi, Communist Party of China

Pakistan tops up March bonds to the tune of $1bn

SNGPL says can meet only 50pc RLNG demand

Power sector ‘racket’ unearthed by WB

Oil drops sharply from multi-year highs

Sales tax on motor spirit reduced

Covid-19 impact: FIs required to implement IFRS 9 from Jan 1, 2022

G-MSS for housing finance: FIs to face penalty for missing targets

Russia steps in to help secure Tajik-Afghan border

Investors, importers: FBR increases validity period of advance ruling

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.