Balochistan's prosperity remains bedrock of Pakistan’s progress: Army chief

Pakistan’s Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday termed Balochistan's peace and prosperity as "the bedrock of Pakistan’s progress", saying the country’s armed forces remain committed to defeating all actors working against the province's stability.

Bajwa made the remarks while talking to the participants of the 7th National Workshop Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The workshop, which was attended by a large number of legislators, officials, members of civil society, youth, academia, and media representatives, was aimed at "enabling future leadership of Balochistan in understanding vital national/provincial issues and mounting cohesive response", the military's media wing said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, General Bajwa further said that it was time to gain the benefits of hard-earned peace in the province and accelerate socio-economic development by following a people-centric approach.

"Security forces shall remain steadfast and determined to defeat enemies of peace and prosperity of Balochistan [and] Pakistan," the COAS emphasized.

Talking about the internal and external security challenges that Pakistan faces, the Army chief said that a full-spectrum threat demanded a "comprehensive national response".

He emphasized that Balochistan remains in sharp focus of the country’s leadership.

"We are a resilient nation that has endured the tests of time on its path to achieving peace and stability," General Bajwa added.

During his Gwadar visit on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Balochistan was neglected in the past, but development in the region will pave way for its progress, adding that there will be no impediments to its speedy development.

"Gwadar is going to become the focal point of the region, and this will benefit Balochistan as well as Pakistan," said PM Imran as he addressed the audience. "The plan for Gwadar’s development has existed for a long time, but it could not take off because basic problems were not being resolved,” he said.