ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.53%)
ASC 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.08%)
ASL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.54%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
BYCO 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.51%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.14%)
FFL 18.38 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.42%)
FNEL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.71%)
GGL 49.14 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.24%)
HUMNL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.87%)
JSCL 22.43 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.91%)
KAPCO 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.63%)
KEL 4.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.75%)
MLCF 46.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.51%)
NETSOL 168.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.05%)
PACE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.61%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.74%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
PTC 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
SNGP 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.63%)
TELE 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.92%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.9%)
WTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,157 Increased By ▲ 13.46 (0.26%)
BR30 26,745 Decreased By ▼ -38.37 (-0.14%)
KSE100 47,525 Increased By ▲ 149.45 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,084 Increased By ▲ 89.11 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Africa's rand rises as dollar slips

  • At 0615 GMT, the rand traded at 14.1750 against the dollar, 0.67% stronger than its previous close
Reuters 06 Jul 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand firmed in early trade on Tuesday, as the dollar drifted lower on easing pressure for US rate hikes in the wake of mixed jobs data.

At 0615 GMT, the rand traded at 14.1750 against the dollar, 0.67% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar fell, extending losses since US labour market data last week that was upbeat but not so strong as to risk bringing forward the day when the Federal Reserve might start tapering its asset buying.

Focus this week is on minutes from the Fed's latest meeting due out on Wednesday, after a hawkish tilt from the US central bank last month in which policymakers projected a start to rate hikes in 2023.

"The local currency is expected to remain in a fairly tight range until after the release of Fed's minutes on Wednesday. Analysts will be looking for further clarification on just how hawkish the Fed's outlook is," said Andre Cilliers, a currency strategist at Treasury ONE.

Riskier currencies, such as the rand, thrive on US rates remaining low because they benefit from the interest rate differential that increases their appeal for carry trade.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond was up 2 basis points to 8.92%.

South African rand Dollar US rate hikes

South Africa's rand rises as dollar slips

Torkham border closed to contain Covid spread: Sheikh Rashid

KSA, UAE, five others commit cooperation for Gwadar's development

Pakistan administers 425,640 Covid-19 vaccines in 24 hours: NCOC

Pakistan's exports to China increase 34%, amount to $2.33 billion in FY21

Asad Umar says Pakistan expects over $1b Chinese investment in second phase of Gwadar Free Zone

Timeline: US intervention in Afghanistan

Development projects, recurrent budget: Strategy for release of funds notified by MoF

Gwadar steps up a gear

Disgruntled Baloch: PM says his approach different from his predecessors

Taliban aim to present written peace plan at talks as soon as next month

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters