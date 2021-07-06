Public service core agenda of PTI govt: CM

LAHORE: Terming public service as 'core agenda' of the PTI-led government, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his resolve to foil the designs of 'mafias' obstructing the journey of progress and development.

"No one could dare stop the journey of development and transparency under the leadership of PM Imran Khan; those trying to stop the mission of a transparent and democratic Pakistan have no future," he said.

In a statement, the CM regretted that mafias ruled everywhere as the past rulers patronized every sort of mafia for saving their interests. Regrettably, the stakes of the past rulers and mafias were common and this mafia, even, existed today in its crude form, he added. Pakistan's composite development and the culture of political transparency, under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, is against the stakes of this mafia but the PTI will eliminate every sort of mafias, he said.

Moreover, the CM has directed enforcement of anti-corona SOPs in cattle markets and ensuring best cleanliness arrangements there.

"Legal action will be initiated in case of any violation. Similarly, special arrangements should be made for smooth flow of traffic around cattle markets and animals should be sprayed for safety from Congo Virus," he said.

