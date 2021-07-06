ANL 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.54%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.38%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
BYCO 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.21%)
DGKC 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.62%)
EPCL 47.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.13%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
FFL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.4%)
HASCOL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-11.22%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.9%)
JSCL 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.07%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.93%)
PAEL 35.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
PPL 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.08%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.08%)
TRG 163.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.19%)
UNITY 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.7%)
BR100 5,144 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.77%)
BR30 26,784 Decreased By ▼ -342.76 (-1.26%)
KSE100 47,375 Decreased By ▼ -311.05 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,995 Decreased By ▼ -105.49 (-0.55%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Heatwave hits Nordic countries, 34C recorded in Arctic

AFP 06 Jul 2021

STOCKHOLM: Meteorologists across the Nordic countries have registered near-record temperatures over the weekend, including highs of 34 degrees Celsius (93.2 degrees Fahrenheit) in some places, news agencies reported Monday.

The latest figures came after Finland’s national meteorological institute registered its hottest temperature for June since records began in 1844. Kevo, at the far north of Finland, recorded heat of 33.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the hottest since 1914 when authorities registered 34.7 degrees Celsius, said the STT agency.

Several parts of Sweden also reported record highs for last month.

“June 2021 was the hottest June ever recorded in my hometown Stockholm by a large margin,” climate campaigner Greta Thunberg tweeted. “The second hottest June was in 2020. The third in 2019,” she added.

“Am I sensing a pattern here? Nah, probably just another coincidence.”

At a national level, June 2021 was the third-hottest ever recorded in Sweden.

Heatwave hits Nordic countries, 34C recorded in Arctic

