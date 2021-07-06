No one above the law, Constitution: LHC CJ

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan said no one is above the law and the constitution. He was addressing a full court reference held in his honour who reached superannuation after serving the judiciary for over 11 years. Chief Justice said "judges are not only answerable to Allah but also to the litigants." He said provision of justice was difficult and added both the judges and the lawyers were responsible for that noble deed.

The Chief Justice said district judiciary was the backbone of the judicial system and added "now the time has come to practice the video link proceedings in the courts."

He said judiciary performed well during corona epidemic and said LHC disposed of 145,000 cases and lower judiciary disposed of more than 2.5 million cases.

The designated Chief Justice Muhammad Amir Bhatti, Justice Ayesha A Malik, Justice Shujat Ali Khan, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Ali Baqa Najafi and all other judges working at principal seat of LHC, Advocate General Punjab, senior officials of the court and bar members attended the reference.

After the reference a send-off ceremony was held and the designated Chief Justice Muhammad Amir Bhatti presented a flower bouquet to Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim.

