12 sale points for sacrificial animals in Lahore

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has set up 12 sale points for the trading of sacrificial animals in the provincial capital.

As per the details released by the administration, among the sale points set up in Lahore include Shahpur Kanjran, Lakhudair, LDA City Housing Scheme, Defence Road, DHA Phase 9 Prism, Pine Avenue, Saggian, Hazrat Usman Ghani Road, NFC Society and Manga/Raiwind Road.

In this connection, District Commissioner Lahore Mudassir Riaz Malik chaired a meeting to review the arrangements in the cattle markets.

