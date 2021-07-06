Milk price may go up by Rs20/litre in Karachi

KARACHI: The Karachi Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association have announced to increase milk prices by Rs20 per litre in the current month of July.

President Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association, Shakir Umar Gujjar said the inflation has compelled them to jack up the milk prices.

"The milk prices are being increased due to hike in the diesel price and production expenses."

Replying to a question, he added that 95 per cent of milk being supplied in Karachi is pure, only five per cent of the dairy farmers are involved in the supply of counterfeit milk. Shakir Umar Gujjar urged the government to review the feed export policy.