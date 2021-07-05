ANL 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.54%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.38%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
BYCO 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.21%)
DGKC 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.62%)
EPCL 47.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.13%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
FFL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.4%)
HASCOL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-11.22%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.9%)
JSCL 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.07%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.93%)
PAEL 35.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
PPL 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.08%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.08%)
TRG 163.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.19%)
UNITY 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.7%)
BR100 5,144 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.77%)
BR30 26,784 Decreased By ▼ -342.76 (-1.26%)
KSE100 47,375 Decreased By ▼ -311.05 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,995 Decreased By ▼ -105.49 (-0.55%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Sri Lanka shares extend gains boosted by financial stocks

  • The CSE All-Share index ended up 0.62% at 7,794.21. Last week, it fell 0.8%.
  • Financial stocks LOLC Development Finance and Commercial Leasing & Finance were among the top boosts to the index, rising 21.8% and 8.1%, respectively.
Reuters 05 Jul 2021

Sri Lankan shares settled higher on Monday, extending gains for a second session, supported by gains in financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index ended up 0.62% at 7,794.21. Last week, it fell 0.8%.

Sri Lankan banks' performance in 2020 and first quarter of 2021 exceeded initial expectations, thanks to stimulus and regulatory relief measures - Fitch Ratings said.

However, risks to the country's banks' performance and operating environment remain, due to pressure stemming from COVID-19 and the sovereign credit profile - Fitch.

Last month, Fitch recalibrated its Sri Lanka National Rating scale.

On Monday, financial stocks LOLC Development Finance and Commercial Leasing & Finance were among the top boosts to the index, rising 21.8% and 8.1%, respectively.

The state minister for pharmaceutical production, Channa Jayasumana said on Sunday the country will receive 26,000 Pfizer vaccines on Monday.

Sri Lanka has reported 265,630 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,236 deaths, as of Monday, according to health ministry data.

Last week, the country's president directed health authorities to vaccinate all people above the age of 30 in Western Province, before July 31.

So far, the island nation has fully vaccinated about 5.5% of its population, according to Johns Hopkins data.

On Monday, trading volume on the exchange fell to 43.7 million from 53 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 610.2 million rupees, exchange data showed.

The equity market's turnover was 1.42 billion rupees, according to exchange data.

