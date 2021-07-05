Rupee sheds 30 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani rupee weakened by 30 paisas against the US dollar in inter-bank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 158.17 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 157.87.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 158.4 and Rs 159.4, respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro appreciated by 98 paisas and closed at Rs 187.76 against last day’s trading of Rs 186.78, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.42, whereas an increase of Rs 1.85 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs 219.12 as compared to its last closing of Rs217.27.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 8 paisas each to close at Rs 43.06 and Rs 42.17, respectively.