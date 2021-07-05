ANL 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.54%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.38%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
BYCO 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.21%)
DGKC 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.62%)
EPCL 47.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.13%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
FFL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.4%)
HASCOL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-11.22%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.9%)
JSCL 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.07%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.93%)
PAEL 35.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
PPL 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.08%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.08%)
TRG 163.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.19%)
UNITY 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.7%)
BR100 5,144 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.77%)
BR30 26,784 Decreased By ▼ -342.76 (-1.26%)
KSE100 47,375 Decreased By ▼ -311.05 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,995 Decreased By ▼ -105.49 (-0.55%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

VW, Daimler, Volvo team up to build truck chargers

  • The project will be managed by a joint venture that is planned to begin operations next year.
AFP 05 Jul 2021

BERLIN: The truck manufacturing units of Volkswagen, Daimler and Volvo announced Monday they will team up to build a network of 1,700 charging points for heavy-duty vehicles in Europe using green electricity.

The initial plan foresees a 500 million euro ($600 million) investment to drive the five-year project, but the companies said they hoped to bring in additional partners and obtain public funding to build additional charging stations for long-haul trucks and buses using batteries.

The high-performance charging stations will use electricity from renewable sources and be located close to highways as well as at logistic and destination points. They will also be open to all brands of commercial vehicles.

The project will be managed by a joint venture that is planned to begin operations next year.

The companies said they hope the project "will act as catalyst and enabler for realising the European Union's Green Deal for a carbon-neutral freight transportation by 2050 -- both by providing the necessary infrastructure and targeting for green energy at the charging points."

They pointed to a recent report by an industry body that called for the installation of 15,000 high-performance charging points in Europe by 2025 to enable haulers to begin shifting to electric vehicles.

The chief executive of Volkswagen's truck unit Traton, Matthias Gruendler, was quoted in a statement as saying "it is clear that the future of transport is electric".

He said the initiative was a first step to accelerate the transition to a fossil fuel-free future for the long-haul transport sector.

"The second step should be a strong engagement of the EU for the full scale-up of a charging network across Europe," he added.

This is not the first such collaboration between truck and bus manufacturers in Europe.

Daimler and Volvo in March announced a joint venture to develop hydrogen fuel cells for heavy trucks.

Volkswagen Volvo Daimler truck chargers

VW, Daimler, Volvo team up to build truck chargers

Power Division to retain some 'inefficient' power plants

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio rises, daily cases reach 1,347

Construction industry: FBR gives incentives to developers and builders

Pakistan's exports to US cross $5b, highest ever, says Dawood

No visit of Russian president to Pakistan has been scheduled: FO

Zardari seeks pre-arrest bail in New York apartment case

Lahore blast: PM urges world to take notice of India's involvement

RAW was involved in blast: NSA

More than 1,000 Afghan troops flee into Tajikistan

PM shares concerns with Raisi: Worsening Afghan situation can lead to serious repercussions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters