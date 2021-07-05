ANL 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
ASC 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.02%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.95%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.63%)
DGKC 117.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.43%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.08%)
HASCOL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.59%)
HUBC 80.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
HUMNL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
JSCL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.83%)
KEL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
MLCF 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
PAEL 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
POWER 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
PPL 87.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
SNGP 49.73 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (3.93%)
TRG 165.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.15%)
UNITY 45.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.24%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.7%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -8.01 (-0.15%)
BR30 27,018 Decreased By ▼ -108.61 (-0.4%)
KSE100 47,643 Decreased By ▼ -43.22 (-0.09%)
KSE30 19,079 Decreased By ▼ -21.31 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

OPEC+ members meet again to try to settle differences

  • Since May, the group has raised oil output little by little
AFP 05 Jul 2021

LONDON: After failing last week, the 23 members of the OPEC+ group of oil producers will try again Monday to reach agreement on how much crude to put on the market.

Since May, the group has raised oil output little by little, after slashing it more than a year ago when the coronavirus pandemic crushed demand.

The current proposal is to increase output each month from August to December by 400,000 barrels per day, providing oil markets with an additional two million bpd by the end of the year.

But it is the suggestion of extending the agreement on incremental increases until the end of 2022 that has caused a hitch.

The hold-out is the United Arab Emirates, which on Sunday criticised that extension as unjust.

A video conference between OPEC members and their 10 allies has been scheduled for 1300 GMT to try and resolve the impasse.

UAE pushing back

In April 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, OPEC+ decided to withdraw 9.7 million bpd from the market and to gradually re-introduce it by the end of April 2022.

The strategy has worked fairly well, and the two leading oil contracts, for North Sea Brent and for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) have been bobbing at around $75 a barrel, an increase of 50 percent since the beginning of the year.

The last time oil prices were that high was in October 2018.

But reintroduction has stalled several times because of developments in the Covid-19 crisis, and at present, the alliance is still not pumping 5.8 million bpd of the initial figure.

Consequently the April 2022 deadline now seems too close, and some members want to extend the reintroduction period until December 2022 -- which is what Abu Dhabi objects to.

The United Arab Emirates is prepared to extend the agreement if necessary, its Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed Al-Mazrouei told the WAM news agency.

But it wants the reference output levels raised to ensure they are fair.

The UAE's level, established in October 2018, is 3.17 million bpd, well below its effective potential output level of 3.8 million in April 2020, just before the sharp output cuts took effect.

No-deal prospects

It was this question that caused last week's OPEC talks to break down.

The meetings, more used to big hitters Russia and Saudi Arabia setting the agenda, were confronted with the UAE's refusal to toe the line.

"What was expected to be a relatively peaceful OPEC+ meeting has become a very lengthy and uncertain one," said commodity analysts Kpler.

"The prospect of a no-deal outcome -- as well as a UAE OPEC exit -- has risen materially, even if it has not yet fully entered into firm base-case territory," she wrote.

"The White House may need to work the phones over the weekend to help bridge the gap and prevent a breakdown scenario on Monday that could send prices spiralling higher."

But the OPEC alliance is used to disputes between its members.

At the beginning of the year it managed to negotiate its way through a brief, but intense spat between Russia and Saudi Arabia over oil prices.

OPEC+ OPEC+ deal coronavirus pandemic OPEC+ group UAE's UAE OPEC

OPEC+ members meet again to try to settle differences

Lahore blast: PM urges world to take notice of India's involvement

RAW was involved in blast: NSA

PM shares concerns with Raisi: Worsening Afghan situation can lead to serious repercussions

UAE rejects 'unjust' OPEC+ output deal

Nepra returns 'flawed' IGCEP to NTDC

Construction industry: FBR gives incentives to developers and builders

PM to visit Gwadar today

FPCCI says FBR not facilitating SMEs

Families flee as Taliban seize key Kandahar district

Pak embassy not closed in Kabul

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters