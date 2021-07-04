ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,408
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
962,313
1,22824hr
2.57% positivity
Sindh
339,962
Punjab
346,728
Balochistan
27,387
Islamabad
82,916
KPK
138,421
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

  • At least 183,416,370 cases of coronavirus have been registered.
AFP 04 Jul 2021

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,974,841 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 1000 GMT on Sunday.

At least 183,416,370 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some continue to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Saturday, 7,796 new deaths and 395,360 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,635 new deaths, followed by India with 955 and Uganda with 799.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 605,493 deaths from 33,713,912 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 523,587 deaths from 18,742,025 cases, India with 402,005 deaths from 30,545,433 cases, Mexico with 233,580 deaths from 2,537,457 cases, and Peru with 193,069 deaths from 2,063,112 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to population is Peru with 586 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 310, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 295, Czech Republic with 283, and Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean have 1,287,487 deaths from 37,890,637 cases, Europe 1,172,523 deaths from 54,768,436 infections, and the United States and Canada 631,831 deaths from 35,130,229 cases.

Asia has reported 584,988 deaths from 40,536,012 cases, the Middle East 151,184 deaths from 9,400,462 cases, Africa 145,692 deaths from 5,634,713 cases, and Oceania 1,136 deaths from 55,890 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

RDA fetches $1.5bn inflows in nine months

‘Profit on debt’ CDNS to charge 30pc WHT on persons not appearing in ATL

PECO affairs have put govt in a bind

US is leaving Afghanistan without settling Afghan issue: Dr Moeed Yusuf

Flight operation to bring back stranded Pakistanis to begin on Monday: Sarwar

Covid vaccination of animal sellers mandatory: NCOC

‘Forced’ load-shedding has been done away with: govt

Home appliances: Duty on import of certain raw materials/input goods exempted

LNG-based general industries, other sectors: Gas supply yet to be restored

Massive ransomware attack potentially hit 1,000 businesses

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters