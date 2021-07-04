Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,974,841 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 1000 GMT on Sunday.

At least 183,416,370 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some continue to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Saturday, 7,796 new deaths and 395,360 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,635 new deaths, followed by India with 955 and Uganda with 799.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 605,493 deaths from 33,713,912 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 523,587 deaths from 18,742,025 cases, India with 402,005 deaths from 30,545,433 cases, Mexico with 233,580 deaths from 2,537,457 cases, and Peru with 193,069 deaths from 2,063,112 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to population is Peru with 586 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 310, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 295, Czech Republic with 283, and Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean have 1,287,487 deaths from 37,890,637 cases, Europe 1,172,523 deaths from 54,768,436 infections, and the United States and Canada 631,831 deaths from 35,130,229 cases.

Asia has reported 584,988 deaths from 40,536,012 cases, the Middle East 151,184 deaths from 9,400,462 cases, Africa 145,692 deaths from 5,634,713 cases, and Oceania 1,136 deaths from 55,890 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.