US is leaving Afghanistan without settling Afghan issue: Dr Moeed Yusuf

  • Says Pakistan wants a peaceful environment with neighboring countries
Fahad Zulfikar 04 Jul 2021

(Karachi) Advisor to Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf has said that the United States is leaving Afghanistan without settling the Afghan issue.

Talking to a private news channel, Yusuf said that Pakistan desires peace in Afghanistan and will not allow anyone to use its soil against Kabul.

He maintained Pakistan wants a peaceful environment with neighboring countries. He pointed out that Pakistan worked hard in the Afghan peace talks and considers itself Afghanistan’s bigger brother.

Pakistan will not support the return of Afghan Taliban to power

He said that the United States and Afghanistan have been told that Pakistan’s efforts should be recognized. Dr Yusuf said Pakistan cannot bear a civil war-like situation there.

Earlier, the national security advisor said that a political solution to the Afghan problem needs to be achieved.

US diplomat, COAS discuss Afghan peace process

He stated that an attempt was made to pin the blame for the Afghan problem on Pakistan. "Pakistan has said from day one that there is no military solution to the problem and it wants a road map towards ending the conflict," said Dr Yusuf.

He highlighted that the Afghan government and the Taliban must come to a compromise.

