KP PPP to observe black day tomorrow against imposition of martial law

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has announced the observance of black day on July 5 against the imposition of martial law.

The party has decided staging rallies and demonstrations at divisional, district and tehsil levels. Provincial General Secretary, Shuja Khan has directed the party workers to participate in seminars, meetings and protests in connections with the day while wearing black bands around their arms.

The party has also decided hoisting black flags on party offices across the province.

Shuja Khan said that on July 05, 1977, then military dictator, Zia-ul-Haq had committed coup d’état against the popularly elected government of Shaheed Zulifikar Ali Bhutto.

The day is observed as black day in the history of the country as people were deprived of their democratically elected leadership.

He said that PPP will always continue raising voice against dictatorship and will remain in forefront for protection of democracy and will face the usurpers of the peoples’ rights.

