Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan announces divorce

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan announced Saturday that he is splitting with his wife of 15 years, film-maker Kiran Rao. The A-list couple released a statement saying their break-up had been agreed but they would raise their son together and still work on joint projects.

"In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love," they said.

"Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."

Khan and Rao met while shooting a film in 2001 on which Rao was the assistant director, and they married in December 2005. The 56-year-old actor, whose film about wrestling, "Dangal", made him the top Indian star in China, was divorced from actor Reena Dutta in 2002.

"We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does," Khan and Rao said.