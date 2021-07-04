ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,379
3424hr
Pakistan Cases
961,085
1,40024hr
2.92% positivity
Sindh
339,268
Punjab
346,582
Balochistan
27,295
Islamabad
82,845
KPK
138,306
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar gains 6.9pc in week

Reuters 04 Jul 2021

NEW YORK/LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE rose again on Friday to close the week with strong gains, with investors waiting for assessments of possible damage done to the cane crop in top producer Brazil from this week’s frosts.

October raw sugar closed up 0.21 cent, or 1.2%, at 18.15 cents per lb, a day after hitting its highest since late February. The contract gained 6.9% in the week.

Dealers said the market remained supported by the frosts that hit cane areas in top producer Brazil this week.

“Temperatures (are) now forecast to return to normal. Any damage to cane though is done and the assessments will filter through over the coming days,” said Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Brazil exported 2.75 million tonnes of sugar in June vs 2.71 million a year ago, data showed. August white sugar lost $0.40, or 0.1%, to $450.30 a tonne. September arabica coffee settled down 3.35 cents, or 2.1%, at $1.5305 per lb, having hit its highest since early June on Thursday. The contract lost 3.25% in the week.

Brazil exported 174,239 tonnes of green coffee in June vs 141,557 tonnes a year ago, data showed.

Coffee exports from Honduras, central America’s top arabica exporter, soared 28.4% in June versus a year ago, data showed.

September robusta coffee settled up $6, or 0.4%, at $1,707 a tonne, having hit a 2-1/2-year high of $1,737 earlier. September New York cocoa settled down $35, or 1.5%, at $2,319 a tonne, during the session hitting the lowest level since May 2020. September London cocoa fell 9 pounds, or 0.6%, to 1,608 pounds per tonne.

Arabica coffee Raw sugar robusta coffee cane crop Brazil export Raw sugar futures on ICE

Raw sugar gains 6.9pc in week

RDA fetches $1.5bn inflows in nine months

‘Profit on debt’ CDNS to charge 30pc WHT on persons not appearing in ATL

PECO affairs have put govt in a bind

Massive ransomware attack potentially hit 1,000 businesses

Trade deficit widened by 34.10pc

‘Forced’ load-shedding has been done away with: govt

Matters regarding WWF, WPPF devolved to provinces: FBR

Home appliances: Duty on import of certain raw materials/input goods exempted

Tractor subsidy scheme: NAB takes notice of ACE probe

PM to review progress of CPEC-related projects tomorrow

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.