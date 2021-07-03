ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,345
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
959,685
1,27724hr
2.72% positivity
Sindh
338,387
Punjab
346,454
Balochistan
27,242
Islamabad
82,779
KPK
138,179
Retailers possessing smuggled goods: FBR directs Collectors to take penal action

Sohail Sarfraz 03 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed Collectors of Customs to take penal action against the retailer found in possession of smuggled goods.

According to the FBR’s instructions to the Model Customs Collectorates issued here on Friday, the smuggled goods are often found in huge quantities with the retailer; though Section 2(s)covers all aspects of smuggling of goods yet retailers often make plea and could not be made accountable for possession of the smuggled goods being not covered in the legal scheme.

Therefore, amendment has been made in Section 2(s) to bring more clarity and cover the retailer found in possession of smuggled goods.

The FBR stated that the penalty at SNo47A was added to persuade the importers to file GD at the earliest.

However, there are some genuine reasons such as fulfilling the requirements of Import Policy Order, NOCs from different entities etc, which may cause delay in filing of GD.

Moreover, the imposition of steep demurrage charges by the port authorities also discourages late filing of goods declaration.

Therefore, section has been amended by omitting SNo47A and consequently, increasing the ease of doing of business.

Accordingly, a penal section may be added by amending SNo89 of Section 156, the FBR added.

The FBR stated that the conveyances/vehicles used for smuggling of goods are being used repeatedly and are released on payment of redemption fine.

To discourage unscrupulous elements having dedicated conveyances for smuggling, Section 157 has been amended, so that if a vehicle is apprehended third time for charge of smuggling it should not be released against a redemption fine.

To strengthen capabilities to deter, detect, and interdict illicit trafficking of nuclear and other radioactive materials at international border crossings, including borders checkpoints, airports and sea ports, internal locations and other controlled land and maritime borders, a new Section 3CCB has been inserted to provide for the new Directorate General, which will go a long way in prevention of smuggling of nuclear and radiological materials and averting any possibility of nuclear/ radiological terrorism and a strong domestic nuclear security architecture would be in harmony with the global nuclear security architecture, the FBR’s instructions added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR import policy smuggled goods Model Customs Collectorates

Retailers possessing smuggled goods: FBR directs Collectors to take penal action

