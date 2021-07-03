CSPA list: Pakistan rejects baseless inclusion

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Friday, categorically reject the “unsubstantiated and baseless” inclusion of Pakistan in the “Child Soldiers Prevention Act (CSPA) List” – published under a domestic US legislation – in the US State Department’s Annual Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report 2021.

“Pakistan does not support any non-state armed group; nor any entity recruiting or using child soldiers. Pakistan’s efforts in fighting non-state armed groups including terrorist entities are well recognized,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, while categorically rejecting the unsubstantiated and baseless inclusion of Pakistan in the “Child Soldiers Prevention Act (CSPA) List”.

He stated that the inclusion of Pakistan in the “CSPA List” depicts a factual error and lack of understanding.

No State institution was consulted by the US prior to the publication of the report.

