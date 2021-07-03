Markets
Last date of renunciation/payment
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
03 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.
==================================================================================================
Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/
L/Right w.e.f. Trading Payment/Ren. Discount
==================================================================================================
Apna Micrifinanace
Bank Limited 17-06-2021 09-07-2021 16-07-2021 /-
Dandot Cement Co. Ltd 01-07-2021 23-07-2021 30-07-2021 Prem. 5.00/-
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co.
Ltd (Preference Right) 07-06-2021 29-06-2021 06-07-2021 /-
The Crescent Textile
Mills Limited 07-06-2021 29-06-2021 06-07-2021 Prem. 10.00/-
==================================================================================================
