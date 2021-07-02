ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,345
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
959,685
1,27724hr
2.72% positivity
Sindh
338,387
Punjab
346,454
Balochistan
27,242
Islamabad
82,779
KPK
138,179
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Spain's COVID-19 cases continue to rise

  • Friday's health ministry figures show the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases in Spain is 3,833,868 while the total death toll is 80,911.
Reuters 02 Jul 2021

MADRID: Spain reported 12,563 new coronavirus infections and 28 deaths on Friday, up from 12,345 cases and eight deaths on Thursday, as cases continue to spike mainly due to the more contagious Delta variant.

Health ministry data shows daily increases this week are at their highest level since mid-April.

The infection rate measured over the past 14 days rose to 153 cases per 100,000 people from 134 on Thursday.

Encouraged by the drop in infections in the past few months as the vaccination roll out gathered pace, the government has been relaxing restrictions and last Saturday lifted a blanket obligation to wear masks outdoors.

Friday's health ministry figures show the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases in Spain is 3,833,868 while the total death toll is 80,911.

coronavirus infections COVID case Spain's health ministry Delta variant

Spain's COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Pakistan receives shipment carrying 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine

Complete Afghan withdrawal imminent as last US troops leave Bagram

Three children killed in Tank district after mistaking grenade for toy

SHC lifts suspension on TikTok

SC rejects PPP leader's apology for making indecent remarks against CJP

New Saudi airline plan takes aim at Emirates, Qatar Airways

Education Ministry stands by decision to hold exams

Pakistan reports highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since June 10

FBR explains taxation of property, salary income

UNGA calls for addressing emerging terrorist threats on basis of Islamophobia

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters