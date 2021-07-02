ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,345
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
959,685
1,27724hr
2.72% positivity
Sindh
338,387
Punjab
346,454
Balochistan
27,242
Islamabad
82,779
KPK
138,179
Indian shares post weekly loss after recent peaks

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.27% higher at 15,722.20 while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.32% higher at 52,484.67. They snapped a four-day losing streak.
Reuters 02 Jul 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed higher on Friday, aided by gains in pharmaceutical stocks and Reliance Industries, but ended the week nearly 1% lower after struggling for momentum since hitting recent record levels.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.27% higher at 15,722.20 while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.32% higher at 52,484.67. They snapped a four-day losing streak.

Despite Friday's gains, the indexes clocked their third weekly loss in ten, struggling to make any headway amid a lack of positive triggers since hitting record highs on Monday.

Investors will turn their attention to the upcoming first-quarter earnings season for direction, which will be kicked off next week by software services heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services.

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Pharma index rose as much as 0.92% to hit an all-time high. The index has risen 3.3% this week amid positive developments from pharma giants tackling the COVID-19 pandemic..

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance helped boost the market by ending 1.5% higher and was among the top percentage gainers on the Nifty 50, continuing its recovery after a recent five-day losing streak.

The Nifty Bank index ended 0.36% higher, their first session of gains this week.

The Reserve Bank of India said in its Financial Stability Report on Thursday that the impact of the pandemic on the balance sheet of banks has not been as severe as projected earlier.

In other individual stocks, India's largest port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone closed 1% higher after reporting an 83% jump in handled cargo volumes for June.

Consumer goods company Marico, known for Parachute hair oil, closed 2.8% lower after it said its operating margin for the first quarter will drop sharply on a year-on-year basis.

Indian shares post weekly loss after recent peaks

