Jul 02, 2021
Business & Finance

Tesla quarterly deliveries hit 200,000 mark for the first time

  Deliveries of Model S and X fell to 1,890 during the April to June period, from a meager 2,020 the preceding quarter, Tesla said. That was offset by strong sales of Model Y in China.
Reuters Updated 02 Jul 2021

Tesla Inc on Friday posted record vehicle deliveries for the second quarter that also beat Wall Street estimates, easing some worries after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had warned about a shortage of chips and raw materials.

Deliveries of Model S and X fell to 1,890 during the April to June period, from a meager 2,020 the preceding quarter, Tesla said. That was offset by strong sales of Model Y in China.

The company has launched Model S Plaid, a high-performance version of its Model S in June, starting at $129,990, aiming to reignite interest in the nearly decade-old sedan.

Total production in the second quarter rose about 14% to 206,421 vehicles from the first quarter.

Analysts had expected the electric-car maker to deliver 200,258 vehicles in the second quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

Elon Musk Tesla Inc Model Y in China Model S and X

