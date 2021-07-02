Rain, thunderstorm likely in upcountry from today

KARACHI: Rain-thunderstorm is expected across the upcountry in the next two days, which may also subside existing hot weather conditions, the Met Office said on Thursday. Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating central and upper parts of the country and likely to continue during next three days.

It altered the citizens and authorities to the possibility of damaging effects from windstorm over the period. However, it said, the rainy spell is likely to water down the prevailing hot weather conditions.

Under the influence of the new weather system, the Met said, scattered rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad. Besides, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura and Sargodha and several parts of Punjab until Sunday.

Rain-dust-thunderstorm is also likely to hit Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Khanpur, Rajanpur, Kalat, Barkhan, Loralai and Sibbi on Saturday and Sunday during evening/night.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021