Veteran actor Anwar Iqbal Baloch passes away

KARACHI: Well-known TV and film actor Anwar Iqbal Baloch, who made the first Balochi-language film, passed away here on Thursday after protracted illness. He was in his 70s, Aaj News reported. The senior artist played a number of memorable characters in Urdu and Sindhi dramas. He was especially known for his roles in top PTV serials "Shama" and "Akhri Chataan".

Anwar had been suffering from multiple diseases. He was diabetic and had stomach issues. His health deteriorated recently and he was admitted to a private hospital where he breathed his last. A few months ago, Anwar's wife had also passed away, a close relative said. The actor has left behind four daughters.

His funeral prayers offered at Baitul Mukarram mosque in Gulshan-i-Iqbal after Isha prayers, and laid to rest at the Mewa Shah graveyard.

