Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
02 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd 25-06-2021 11:15
Habib Metropolitan Bank L td 02-07-2021 15:00
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd 02-07-2021 15:00
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd 06-07-2021 11:30
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd 06-07-2021 16:00
Ghnadhara Nissan Ltd 07-07-2021 14:00
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 07-07-2021 14:00
Summit Bank Limited 07-07-2021 11:00
Ghanadhara Industries Ltd 07-07-2021 11:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 08-07-2021 11:00
The United Insurance
Company of Pakistan 08-07-2021 15:00
Wah Nobel Chemicals Ltd 08-07-2021 12:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 25-08-2021 14:30
=========================================================
