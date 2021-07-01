ANL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.3%)
ASC 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.32%)
AVN 92.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.77%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.9%)
BYCO 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.73%)
DGKC 121.88 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (3.3%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.16%)
FCCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.4%)
FFBL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.02%)
FFL 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
HASCOL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 80.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
HUMNL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.49%)
JSCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.12%)
KAPCO 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
MLCF 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.34%)
PAEL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.6%)
PIBTL 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
POWER 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.17%)
PPL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.56%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.46%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.27%)
SILK 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.51%)
SNGP 48.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.25%)
TRG 168.01 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.51%)
UNITY 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.43%)
WTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.04%)
BR100 5,214 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.28%)
BR30 27,413 Increased By ▲ 407.96 (1.51%)
KSE100 47,824 Increased By ▲ 468.46 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,181 Increased By ▲ 218.96 (1.15%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Indian shares edge lower on tech losses; auto stocks in focus

  • Telecom operator Vodafone Idea fell as much as 14.6% after the company's March-quarter loss widened and revenue fell, compared with the previous quarter
Reuters 01 Jul 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares inched lower on Thursday as heavyweight information technology stocks weighed, with investors focused on automakers as they release sales numbers for June.

By 0453 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.04% to 15,715.65 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.09% to 52,436.88.

Both indexes gained about 1% in June, helped by declining COVID-19 cases, easing of pandemic-induced restrictions and a surge in vaccinations.

"It is still a buy-on-dips kind of market, and I don't see any bearish sentiments yet. All the positives (extensive vaccinations, declining COVID-19 cases and strong March-quarter earnings) are already factored in. So, there is no trigger for a sharp rally," said Gaurav Garg, head of research at CapitalVia Global Research in Mumbai.

The Nifty IT index fell 0.56% after rising on Wednesday.

The Nifty Auto index was among the top gainers among sub-indexes, rising 0.71%.

Bajaj Auto added 2% after posting higher sales for June, compared with a year ago. Mahindra and Mahindra climbed 1% ahead of its sales data. Both stocks were the top two percentage gainers on the Nifty 50.

Drugmaker Zydus Cadila said it applied to India's drug regulator for emergency use approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, which showed a 66.6% efficacy against positive cases in an interim analysis. Cadila's stock was down as much as 1.6%.

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea fell as much as 14.6% after the company's March-quarter loss widened and revenue fell, compared with the previous quarter.

Broader Asian markets were subdued, weighed by worries about new coronavirus infections and fresh lockdowns.

Indian shares Euro Dollar asia stock

Indian shares edge lower on tech losses; auto stocks in focus

