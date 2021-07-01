ANL 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
ASC 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
BYCO 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
DGKC 120.53 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.15%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.95%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.35%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.3%)
FFL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
HUBC 80.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.08%)
JSCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
KAPCO 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.65%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
PIBTL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.94%)
POWER 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
PPL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.13%)
PRL 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.77%)
SILK 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
SNGP 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
TRG 165.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.96%)
WTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
BR100 5,198 Increased By ▲ 48.98 (0.95%)
BR30 27,293 Increased By ▲ 288.03 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,801 Increased By ▲ 444.55 (0.94%)
KSE30 19,134 Increased By ▲ 171.89 (0.91%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security commences

  • Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed briefs parliamentary committee
    • The session is being held as part of the government's efforts to take the opposition and its allies into confidence with regard to national security
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 01 Jul 2021

The in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security commenced at the Parliament House earlier on Thursday under the chairmanship of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

It is for the first time that officials of security forces and spy agencies will update legislators on security issues during PTI's tenure. Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed will brief the parliamentary committee.

Afghan peace process, issues with India: Parliamentary Committee meeting on July 1

The session is being held as part of the government's efforts to take the opposition and its allies into confidence with regard to the recent developments in Afghanistan and national security.

Several political leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI-F Parliamentary leader Maulana Asad Mahmood, and ANP leader Ameer Haider Azam Khan Hoti have been invited to engage in the parliamentary committee meeting.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had earlier stated that Pakistan stands for peace within and all around, as it looks forward to acting as a bridge between regions.

Addressing the participants during his visit to National Defence University in Islamabad, he said spoilers of peace in Afghanistan risk regional instability.

EU envoy underlines commitment to Afghan peace process

Expressing resolute support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he stressed a peaceful and durable solution of the Kashmir issue in line with relevant UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

He said force modernization and induction of advanced technologies are imperative for maintaining qualitative edge over adversary and to effectively deal with the evolving threats in various domains.

DG ISI opposition lawmakers Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in camera session Parliamentary Committee on National Security important issues Afghanistan's situation

Meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security commences

Military's security briefing will change course of Pakistan's politics: Rashid

DRAP approves emergency use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

Pakistan to see its first set of developmental REITs

Pakistan records highest export of goods in FY21

Western forces pack up to end their war, Afghans ‘manage the consequences’

FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target

IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments

CCoE to take stock of power situation today

PM warns willful tax defaulters of jail

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters