ANL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
ASC 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.71%)
ASL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.52%)
AVN 92.69 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.86%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.9%)
BYCO 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.64%)
DGKC 121.00 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (2.55%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.16%)
FCCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.4%)
FFBL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.02%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUBC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
HUMNL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
JSCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.9%)
KAPCO 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.81%)
MLCF 47.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.91%)
PAEL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.6%)
PIBTL 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.65%)
PPL 88.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.79%)
PRL 24.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.54%)
PTC 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.36%)
SILK 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.51%)
SNGP 48.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.29%)
TRG 167.76 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.36%)
UNITY 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.28%)
WTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.54%)
BR100 5,210 Increased By ▲ 61.14 (1.19%)
BR30 27,406 Increased By ▲ 400.68 (1.48%)
KSE100 47,780 Increased By ▲ 424.3 (0.9%)
KSE30 19,155 Increased By ▲ 192.74 (1.02%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Australia shares weighed by banks amid coronavirus lockdowns

  • Software maker Altium Ltd lost 0.5% and software solutions provider WiseTech Global fell 0.8%
Reuters 01 Jul 2021

Banks pressured Australian shares on Thursday as lockdowns to curb the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of coronavirus remained in place.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.4% to 7,285.1 points on the first day of the new financial year. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.1%, while S&P 500 E-minis futures gained 0.2%.

In the past few days, major cities, including Sydney, Perth and Brisbane, have gone into a lockdown.

Around one-in-two Australians are now under stay-at-home orders and millions of others subjected to movement curbs and mandatory mask-wearing.

The financial index was the top percentage loser on the bourse, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia shedding 0.7%, and Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp dropping 0.6%.

Gold stocks gained the most among sectors, up 1%, benefiting from firmer bullion prices.

Geopacific Resources added as much as 12.2% and was the top percentage gainer on the sub-index, while Newcrest Mining gained 0.8%.

Australia's top power producer rose 1.6%. Its shares fell 10% in the previous session as the company outlined plans to split into a bulk power generator and a carbon-neutral energy retailer by June 2022 as well as stop paying special dividends.

Technology stocks took their cue from a weak overnight session on the tech-heavy Nasdaq and fell 0.1%.

Software maker Altium Ltd lost 0.5% and software solutions provider WiseTech Global fell 0.8%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 12,651.1.

Pushpay Holdings Ltd and Z Energy Ltd were the top percentage losers on the index.

