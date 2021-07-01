ANL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.74%)
ASC 19.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.56%)
ASL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
AVN 92.32 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.46%)
BOP 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.69%)
BYCO 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.82%)
DGKC 119.70 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.84%)
FCCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
FFBL 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
FFL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
HASCOL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.46%)
HUBC 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
HUMNL 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.74%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.34%)
KAPCO 45.22 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.89%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.33%)
MLCF 47.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.15%)
PAEL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.74%)
PIBTL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.64%)
POWER 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.08%)
PPL 88.89 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.01%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.95%)
SILK 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.02%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
TRG 168.30 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.69%)
UNITY 45.45 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.84%)
WTL 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (6.05%)
BR100 5,203 Increased By ▲ 54.13 (1.05%)
BR30 27,403 Increased By ▲ 398.05 (1.47%)
KSE100 47,740 Increased By ▲ 384.21 (0.81%)
KSE30 19,138 Increased By ▲ 176.01 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan business confidence hits highest level since 2018

  • The short-term business sentiment survey reports the difference between the percentage
AFP 01 Jul 2021

TOKYO: Confidence among major Japanese manufacturers has hit its highest level since 2018, a key business survey showed Thursday, as they bet on a strong post-pandemic recovery despite some setbacks.

The Bank of Japan's Tankan business survey -- a quarterly poll of about 10,000 companies -- showed a reading of plus 14 for major manufacturers, up from plus five in the previous quarter.

The short-term business sentiment survey reports the difference between the percentage of firms that are upbeat and those that see conditions as unfavourable.

A positive figure means more manufacturers see business conditions as favourable than those that consider them unfavourable.

It is considered to be the broadest indicator of how Japan Inc. is faring.

The figure for large manufacturers has improved for four straight quarters, after plunging into negative territory in April 2020 for the first time in seven years.

The reading "supports our view that the economy's disappointing start to the year won't prevent vaccines driving a strong rebound towards the end of the year," said Tom Learmouth, Japan economist at Capital Economics, in a note.

For medium-sized firms, confidence was up to plus five from minus two, while sentiment for small companies rose to minus seven from minus 13.

Among non-manufacturing firms, it picked up only slightly from minus one to plus one, with spending hit by successive virus measures this year.

The headline figure for confidence among major manufacturers was slightly lower than the estimated 16, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

But Learmouth said it still pointed the way for a recovery.

"All told, the survey bolsters our view that a weak start to the year will soon give way to a strong recovery," he wrote.

"We think GDP will be back at pre-virus levels by the end of this year, and back at its pre-virus path before the end of 2022."

But others were less optimistic, pointing to the continuing weakness in sentiment among smaller firms and outside the manufacturing sector.

"Even for large manufacturing firms, the forward-looking outlook index was mixed, with large and medium-sized manufacturing firms and small non-manufacturing firms expecting conditions to deteriorate," wrote Robert Carnell, regional head of research for Asia-Pacific at ING Economics, in a note.

"So if this is reflected in GDP numbers, the outlook for 3Q is probably not much better than it will be for 2Q," he added.

The survey "suggests that the best of the recovery from the big 2020 Covid-induced dip in activity has now passed."

Japan has seen a smaller virus outbreak than many countries, with around 14,750 deaths despite avoiding harsh lockdowns.

But the government has imposed emergency virus measures several times this year to curb surges in infections, and has been criticised for the initially slow start to its vaccination programme.

The pace of vaccinations has now picked up, with around 11.5 percent of the population now fully inoculated.

Bank of Japan Capital Economics Tankan business survey

Japan business confidence hits highest level since 2018

NHP arrears: Wapda refuses to raise loan

CCoE to take stock of power situation today

IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments

Pakistan to see its first set of developmental REITs

FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target

Prices of petroleum products raised

Global economy recovering at uneven pace: IMF

Engro explains its position

Cure for summertime blues: Europe gears up for tourists

Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty for any country: PM Imran

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters