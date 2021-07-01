PM felicitates Xi; lauds CPC’s role in nurturing friendship

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan while felicitating President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Wednesday appreciated the role of CPC in nurturing of Pakistan-China friendship.

Recalling that 2021 marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, he expressed optimism that friendship between Pakistan and China would continue flourishing, as aspired by the leadership and peoples of the two countries. In a message of felicitations to President Xi Jinping, who is also the General Secretary of the Central Committee of CPC, the prime minister highlighted that the founding of the CPC was a seminal event with far-reaching impact on world history.

Paying rich tribute to the CPC and its leadership, he highlighted that China’s liberation and its subsequent rise lay in sacrifices and endeavours of the Communist Party.

PM lauded CPC’s efforts for the well-being of the Chinese people, particularly in the realm of poverty alleviation and socio-economic development.