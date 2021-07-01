Sindh CM rejects rumours about his removal

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah Wednesday rejected rumours that he is about to be removed from his post, adding that he has no indication in this regard.

Talking to reporters outside Accountability Court after appearing before it in illegal award of contracts in Sindh Nooriabad Power Companies (SNPC and SNPC-II) and money laundering case, he said that he will remain chief minister as long as he enjoyed trust of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership and members of the Sindh Assembly. “Let me make it clear that I will not resign on the instructions of someone else,” he said.

He said that the opposition created rumpus in the Sindh Assembly during speeches of lawmakers from treasury benches.

“What happened in the Sindh assembly was unfortunate and regrettable,” he said, adding that the speaker invited opposition members to attend the session and express their point of view but no speech was made by them in six days.

Opposition did not move a single cut motion during the budget session, he said, adding that I do not know either they were unable to move cut motion or they avoid moving cut motion intentionally.

He said that the provincial government had detail of assets of departments such as anti-corruption tasked with accountability.

To a question that the rumours of TikTok star Hareem Shah’s marriage is doing the rounds in the Sindh Assembly, he said that Shah’s marriage was doing the rounds on social media, and not in the provincial assembly.

To another query about attack on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team during search and execution of arrest warrant of Ajaz Jakharani, former federal minister, he said that the government will look into the complaint of the NAB and anyone who takes law into its hand, action will be taken against him.

He also said that Ajaz is an advisor of the provincial government and if he is wanted to the NAB then they should tell the government. “Conducting raids against anyone and harassment is inappropriate,” he said.

Earlier, he appeared before the Accountability Court–III judge Syed Asghar Ali in illegal award of contracts in Sindh Nooriabad Power Companies (SNPC and SNPC-II) and money laundering case.

The court mark attendance of the accused but deferred indictment of the accused till July 27 due to absence of two accused Muhammad Ali and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed.

During the hearing, Ali’s counsel informed the court that his client tested positive for Covid-19, while Majeed’s counsel filed an exemption application before the court seeking one-day exemption for his client, which the court approved.

The court issued directives to all the accused to ensure their presence during the next hearing and warrant of arrest will be issued of those accused who failed to appear before it.

